Davis Allen discusses his 'big moment' on Christmas Eve

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Davis Allen’s life changed forever, in a good way, on Christmas Eve.

That’s when the senior Clemson tight end got engaged.

“I got engaged Christmas Eve,” Allen told The Clemson Insider on Tuesday morning during Orange Bowl interviews. “So yeah, it was a big moment for sure.”

It’s something Allen has planned out for some time now, dating back to the Tigers’ open date the final weekend of October before Halloween.

“We’ve been dating for six years this month, so it’s been a while,” Allen said. “But I think I asked her dad for his permission on our bye weekend. So, Halloween.”

What was her reaction when Allen proposed?

“I got her good. She didn’t see it coming and she kind of freaked out a little bit, which was a little scary,” Allen said, smiling. “But it was good. Happy emotions.”

