ESPN draft analyst very high on Myles Murphy

This ESPN NFL Draft analyst is a big fan of Myles Murphy.

Matt Miller compared the Clemson defensive end’s athleticism to the 2022 No. 1 overall pick of the Jackonsville Jaguars — former Georgia defensive end Travon Walker — but noted Murphy’s “better production.”

Miller has Murphy entrenched as a top-five draft prospect in his opinion:

Remember last year all the hype about Travon Walker's athleticism? Clemson's Myles Murphy is a very similar athlete but with better production. Locked in as a top 5 prospect for me. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 26, 2022

Murphy, who of course has already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the Orange Bowl, tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks this season and posted 11 tackles for loss, good for second on the team.

The Marietta, Ga., native tallied 45 total tackles this season while starting 11 of the Tigers’ 13 games. He posted three pass breakups, eight quarterback pressures and a forced fumble en route to earning first-team All-ACC honors.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder entered the 2022 season credited with 94 tackles (26.0 for loss), 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups over 25 games (16 starts).

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

