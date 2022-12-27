Klubnik quickly springs into action as Clemson’s QB1

After a strong performance from his true freshman quarterback in the ACC championship game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney named Cade Klubnik the Tigers’ starter for the Orange Bowl.

Two days later, D.J. Uiagalelei announced his intentions to transfer. It was about that time that some of Clemson’s other offensive players received a text message from their new signal caller.

“After D.J. went into the portal, I think we were on an (off) week,” freshman receiver Antonio Williams said. “And he made a group chat with all the receivers and stuff. We just went to the field and threw around just to get used to running routes, the timing and all of that.”

Klubnik said running backs and tight ends were also included in that group text. The crew took to Clemson’s practice fields for multiple throwing sessions that week, but the first happened the day after Uiagalelei went into the portal on Dec. 5. Earlier in the day, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter had called Klubnik to let him know that an announcement from Uiagalelei was forthcoming, though Klubnik said he wasn’t surprised to hear the news.

Klubnik didn’t want to waste any time trying to build more chemistry and cohesion with his pass-catchers.

“I think that’s just been something I always felt like I’ve always needed to do as a quarterback, and I feel like I just have that opportunity now that I didn’t have before,” Klubnik said. “I wanted to get some throwing in and wanted to get some work in.”

After relieving Uiagalelei three series into the ACC championship game, Klubnik finished 20 of 24 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown pass, but the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has yet to play a full game this season. That’s expected to happen in his first career start Friday when No. 7 Clemson takes on No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Streeter said Klubnik taking it upon himself to get the offense together for some extra preparation speaks to the kind of player and person he is.

“Just an amazing guy that has a lot of leadership qualities,” Streeter said. “He wants to win. It shows how united our team is and guys rallying around each other, so it didn’t surprise me one bit whenever that happened that he kind of took the bull by the horns and did a great job of organizing some throwing sessions for those guys.”

Williams said Klubnik also made it evident with his words how much he’s embracing his new role as the leader of the offense.

“‘I‘m the leader now. I’m the QB,’” Williams said. “‘Let’s get on the field. Let’s work. Let’s be a team. Let’s get better.’ That was the message to us.”

