Mike Williams playoff bound

After another big performance on Monday night in a 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, recording four receptions for 76 yards, former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams and his Los Angeles Chargers are headed to the playoffs.

Williams, who missed a decent portion of the season due to injury, has really turned it on in the last couple weeks since returning. His 14.8 yards per reception ranks 10th in the NFL.

This will be the Chargers’ first time appearing in the playoffs since 2018.

Herbert side arm throw to Mike Williams and Williams picks up 18 yards #Chargers pic.twitter.com/0rvnRe4W3P — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 27, 2022