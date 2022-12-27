Priority local OL target gives the latest

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a priority local target who has been a frequent traveler to Tiger Town this year.

Greenville (S.C.) High School four-star offensive lineman Blake Franks made several visits to Clemson over the course of this season, most recently for the South Carolina game on Nov. 26.

“The highlight of the Clemson vs. South Carolina game that I had was getting to see the rivalry game in person for the first time,” he told TCI.

Franks, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound junior in the 2024 class, also attended Clemson’s games against NC State and Syracuse in October. He made a midweek trip to campus in the second week of November as well.

What did the top-250 national prospect hear from Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin when he was back on campus for the South Carolina game?

“I was able to hear how important Coach Austin thought I was as a recruit,” Franks said.

Franks also went to South Carolina for a game in September, then returned to Columbia for another visit a couple of weekends ago.

“It was nice to finally get to see the academic side of South Carolina and what they will have to offer,” he said.

Franks, who holds offers from both the Gamecocks and the Tigers among his dozen-plus total offers, is getting closer to a commitment. He had previously been hoping to make his college decision this month but has pushed that timeline back a little bit.

“I’m looking to make a decision in January or early February right now,” he said.

Where does Clemson currently stand with him?

“The Clemson Tigers I think are a top 3 in my opinion,” he said.

Franks is ranked as the No. 250 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 8 offensive guard nationally and the No. 4 prospect in the Palmetto State regardless of position.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

