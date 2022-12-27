Renfrow: 'It starts individually'

Hunter Renfrow’s second game back from injured reserve didn’t end the way he wanted it to.

The former Clemson star receiver scored his first touchdown of the season on an impressive 14-yard catch-and-run to cap the Las Vegas Raiders’ first possession, but they scored only three points the rest of the way in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve in Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas held a 10-3 lead at halftime before Pittsburgh put 10 points on the board in the fourth quarter to claim the victory. Three interceptions from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr after halftime contributed to their defeat.

One of those interceptions came early in the third quarter on a pass targeted for tight end Foster Moreau, while the other two picks occurred on passes intended for Renfrow, including one on an inaccurate deep pass with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter that essentially ended the game.

Renfrow, who finished the contest with four catches for 42 yards and the score on seven targets, spoke about the tough loss on the Raiders Gameday show.

“I think we kind of stumped our foot a little bit there in the middle of the third quarter,” he said. “Derek threw a great ball and Foster was trying to make a play, and that’s unfortunate. And mine, I could have gotten my eyes around a little faster. So, just doing everything we can, every play, because you never know which play is going to be the one that changes the game, and then having the toughness to finish at the end, offensively when we have the ball, to go get a first down.

“So, I think we can do a lot of things together as a team and play complimentary. But it starts individually and it starts on my side of the ball – offense, we gotta do a better job.”

With the loss to the Steelers, Las Vegas’ playoff hopes took a big hit, and they are all but eliminated from the postseason now. At 6-9 on the season going into Week 17, it’s been a frustrating season for Renfrow and the Raiders, who have lost a lot of close games and repeatedly let halftime leads slip away.

Renfrow, a 2021 Pro Bowler who missed five games this season while on IR due to an oblique injury, hopes to see the Raiders bounce back next season after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

“I will say, every team I’ve always been on, whether it’s high school, youth ball, youth soccer – if we lost a lot of close games the year before, we always responded well and learned a lot from it,” said Renfrow, who has 26 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season. “So, hopefully this team can do that.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

