Bresee addresses his future

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Will the Orange Bowl be Bryan Bresee’s final game at Clemson?

The Tigers’ star defensive tackle has to decide whether he’ll return to the program for another season or head to the NFL. But Bresee said Wednesday he’s yet to entertain that decision.

“Honestly I haven’t even looked into it yet,” Bresee said. “I’m just focused on this game and will worry about it when the season is over. Just ready to play.”

Asked if he’s received a projected draft grade from the NFL, Bresee reiterated finishing the season has been his sole focus. That will happen Friday when No. 7 Clemson takes on No. 6 Tennessee at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I haven’t talked to anybody about it yet,” Bresee said. “I told them I just wanted to wait until after the season to worry about it.”

The former top recruit in the country, Bresee is in his third season in the Tigers’ program. The belief is Bresee would be a first-round pick if he declared for next year’s NFL Draft, but the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has dealt with health concerns and a death in his family that have kept him out of a handful of games this season.

But Bresee said he’s in as good of a spot physically as he’s been all season heading into Friday’s game.

“This last game (ACC championship) and going into this game is definitely the best I’ve felt all year.”