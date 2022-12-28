Bresee recounts veteran teammate's scary moped accident

Between his hamstring injury on the field and an accident away from it, it’s been a rough season for Tyler Venables.

The junior safety has missed Clemson’s past three games after pulling his hamstring significantly in the Louisville game on Nov. 12. But prior to that, earlier this season, Venables got banged up off the field. He had to miss the Boston College game on Oct. 8 after being involved in a moped accident that week.

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who of course has certainly endured a difficult season as well for different reasons, witnessed Venables’ scary moped accident firsthand and recounted what transpired while meeting with the media Wednesday morning during Orange Bowl interviews.

“He had a little rough go round,” Bresee said of Venables. “I was right behind him when he got in his little moped accident, and it scared the crap out of me. Like, I ran out of the car – it was me and (Clemson linebacker) Barrett Carter, and he’s taking me to class – and I see Tyler in front of me and all of a sudden it’s like, boom, he gets in an accident. And I get out of the car, start freaking out, call our trainer Pat.”

Fortunately, Venables wasn’t seriously injured, though he did sustain minor injuries including a concussion in the accident. However, he was able to return to the field against Florida State a week after being sidelined against BC.

Bresee noted the accident occurred on Perimeter Road, and Venables went “face first” into the trunk of a car.

“Coming out of the facility onto Perimeter, and a car stopped in front of him, and he was looking to see if a car was coming,” Bresee recalled. “He thought the car was going to go, and he was looking to see if another car was coming. He didn’t know the car was stopped in front of him, so it was just boom, right over.”

When healthy, Venables has been a steady presence on the back end of Clemson’s defense. In his third season with the program, the son of Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables ranks 10th on the team with 36 total tackles despite being sidelined for four games.

Bresee believes the veteran safety has handled adversity this season “like a pro” and is glad that he’s back in action.

“He’s handled it the best anybody can,” Bresee said. “When he was hurt, he literally just became another coach out there on the field because he knows the defense so well. So, he’s handled it like a pro. I’m looking forward to when he’s able to play next, and we’re happy to have him back out on the field.”

