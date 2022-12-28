Davis questions Henry about the truth on who is returning

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – During Orange Bowl media interviews Wednesday morning, Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis interrupted the interview of defensive end KJ Henry with some questions about his comments on who is returning and how Henry is the key.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s video of the back-and-forth between Davis and Henry below:

