Goodwin reveals interesting defensive detail in preparing for Tennessee's tempo

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Clemson’s defense has spent most of this month preparing for Tennessee’s breakneck offensive tempo.

While the Tigers have incorporated more conditioning into their practices to help players better keep up with the Vols’ pace, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said the defense’s Orange Bowl preparation has also included having another 11 bodies ready to run onto the field as soon as the previous play is over.

“Trying to create stress during practice and using two huddles,” Goodwin said Wednesday. “The offense is just moving the ball up and down the field trying to create stress and make it unrealistic just so our guys have a feel for what it’s going to be like on Friday night.”

Tennessee has run at least 75 plays in more than half of its games this season and has surpassed the 80-play mark twice. The Vols got off a season-high 86 plays against Ball State in their season opener.

Their personnel, though, will look a little different come Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Tennessee will be playing without starting quarterback Hendon Hooker (torn ACL) and Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Jalin Hyatt (opt out). With backup Joe Milton III running the offense against Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale, the Vols ran just 53 plays, a season-low.

But with nearly four weeks to prepare with Milton for this game, Goodwin said he expects his unit to see more of Tennessee’s usual offensive pace in the Orange Bowl.

“I feel like they’re going to do what they do,” Goodwin said. “They’re trying to go as fast as possible. Snap (the ball) within eight to 10 seconds of it being spotted or whatever. But our guys will be ready to go on Friday night.”