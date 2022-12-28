Renfrow has a new starting QB

Hunter Renfrow has a new starting quarterback.

The former Clemson star will now be catching passes from Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham, as the Raiders are benching longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news Wednesday.

Carr is coming off a three-interception performance in Las Vegas’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve, which dropped the Raiders to 6-9 on the season and all but eliminated them from playoff contention.

In 15 games this season, Carr has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Nine of those picks have come in the past five games.

Stidham, meanwhile, has completed 8 of 13 passes for 72 yards in three games this season. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Auburn. Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers will be his first career start.

As for Renfrow, who missed five games this season while on IR due to an oblique injury, he has 26 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season.

BREAKING: Josh McDaniels announces that the team is benching Derek Carr and will turn to Jarrett Stidham. pic.twitter.com/0HywWa1pwL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 28, 2022

There’s a legit chance the #Raiders cut Derek Carr, as a trade is much more complicated — albeit not impossible — given how the league structures its calendar. Carr has a $40.4M guarantee. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 28, 2022

