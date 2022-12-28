Streeter: 'It's been fun to watch' Klubnik

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter truly believes Cade Klubnik had one of the most challenging jobs on the team for most of this season, as the Tigers’ backup quarterback behind DJ Uiagalelei.

Now, after taking over the starting role with his stellar ACC Championship Game showing against North Carolina on Dec. 3, Klubnik is having to prepare differently for Clemson’s forthcoming opponent — as the starter, instead of the backup — as he gets ready to make his first collegiate start this Friday in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Streeter was asked what he expects from Klubnik against the Volunteers, knowing he’s going to be “the guy” for the Tigers at quarterback as opposed to coming off the bench in relief of Uiagalelei like he did a few times this season, including the conference title game when he led Clemson to a 39-10 victory while completing 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and accounting for two scores.

“I really believe, first and foremost, that one of the hardest jobs on the team is to be a backup quarterback and try to be prepared and ready when you have no idea when you’re going in,” Streeter said. “Now, we did have a plan for the ACC Championship Game to get Cade into the game in that third series, and we executed that plan. But now it’s a different approach, because now you know the situation as far as Cade’s concerned and you know that he’s the starter and he’s going to be able to prepare. And knowing that he’s starting is a whole different mindset than being the backup and just not sure if you know you’re going to go in the game or not.

“So, he’s done a great job of preparation. He always has done a good job. But it’s been fun to watch him take that next step as a leader since he became the starter, and these guys have really rallied around him. So, it’s been fun to watch.”

With Uiagalelei transferring to Oregon State after losing the starting job to Klubnik, and Billy Wiles transferring out as well to Southern Miss, Streeter noted there’s a “different dynamic” in the Tigers’ quarterback room now with the remaining signal-callers – Klubnik, sixth-year senior Hunter Johnson, redshirt sophomore Hunter Helms and true freshman walk-on Trent Pearman.

But Streeter is pleased by the rapport that’s been further developed among the quarterbacks and receivers during bowl prep, and the way Klubnik has stepped into a bigger leadership role.

“Obviously when you have a transition and you have a change and different guys in the room for the last week and a half or two weeks, it’s definitely different,” Streeter said. “Because we have a very, very tightknit group in that quarterback room, and DJ obviously was a big part of that thing. We wouldn’t be here without DJ, and Cade and DJ had a great relationship. And then Billy Wiles as well, up and left, and great kid.

“So, it’s a little bit different dynamic, but it’s been really good. It’s been a good two weeks of just developing more relationships and chemistry for our quarterbacks with the receivers and just the differences in that, and Cade’s done an awesome job. Cade has so much energy and leadership, maturity, and he’s been very, very good these last two weeks.”

