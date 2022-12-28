Tennessee DE compares Shipley to premier SEC back

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – As one of Tennessee’s starting defensive linemen, Byron Young has gone up against eight SEC offenses this season.

And there’s one of those running backs that Will Shipley reminds him of.

“If I do say somebody, I’d say the running back for Alabama, (Jahymr) Gibbs,” said Young, an all-SEC defensive end for the Vols. “He’s a little bit more shiftier. Just watching both of them play with the speed and the burst, and to be able to move around in the backfield, yeah. I’d say the Alabama running back for sure.”

Shipley, Clemson’s sophomore running back, eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season. He’s averaging 5.8 yards per carry and has rushed for 15 touchdowns, second-most in the ACC. Meanwhile, Gibbs is averaging 6.3 yards per carry in his first season at Alabama after transferring from Georgia Tech.

One of the nation’s more versatile backs, Gibbs has also caught 42 passes this season. Shipley has been equally as multifaceted for the Tigers, ranking third on the team with 34 receptions. Gibbs and Shipley, a former five-star recruit, have also been used on special teams with 11 kickoff returns each.

Shipley said he personally likes to compare himself to former Standout standout and NFL running back Christian McCaffrey, but he doesn’t disagree with the parallels to Gibbs’ game.

“I think that’s a great comparison,” Shipley said. “To be named with him is awesome. He’s such a premier back. Getting to play him last year against Georgia Tech and then just watching what he’s been able to do this year, it’s been fun. I think you see a lot of similarities.”

Gibbs accounted for more than 150 all-purpose yards and ran for three touchdowns in Alabama’s overtime loss at Tennessee earlier this season. Shipley will get his crack at the Vols’ defense Friday in the Orange Bowl.

“He’s kind of his own self,” Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley said of Shipley. “He’s a really good back. Has great vision. He’ll run hard all four quarters. We’ll have to do a good job of tackling him all four quarters.”

