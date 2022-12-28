Tyler Davis ready to create more jet ski magic in Florida

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis is hoping to make the most of his time in the Sunshine State this week, both on and off the field.

The Florida native caught up with The Clemson Insider ahead of the Tigers’ highly anticipated Orange Bowl matchup against Tennessee and shared his excitement to spend some time on the beach this week, joking that another jet ski appearance may be in his near future.

“Yeah, we’ll get another video,” Davis told TCI. “People liked my last jet ski video. Hoping this one goes viral too.”

Davis made his first jet ski appearance in one of Clemson Football’s well-known YouTube Vlogs back in 2019 and hasn’t looked back since. The then-freshman’s jet ski cameo quickly gained the public’s attention and went viral within a matter of days.

“I’m going to try to get a jet ski,” Davis said prior to the famous jet ski clip back in 2019. “But if I don’t, I’ll probably just get on the boat and try to drive the boat.”

Now in his senior season, Davis is ready to make another star-studded appearance on a jet ski, but in a completely different way. The defender is ready to take his talents to the ocean, and though the Atlantic may provide its own set of unique challenges in comparison to his time on Lake Keowee and Lake Hartwell back in Clemson, Davis is just excited to show off his skills and enjoy the ride.

“It’s going to be very different,” the defensive tackle said. “Maybe I’ll do some more tricks out there.”

As to what the secret is behind his jet ski magic, Davis says it all just comes from just having fun.

“Just have fun,” Davis said. “I just be out there having fun and trying to just kinda do stuff.”

