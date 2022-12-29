Bresee on D-line newcomer: ‘He’s going to be a special player’

Some of Clemson’s early enrollees in the 2023 signing class were allowed to travel with the team to Miami and participate in Orange Bowl practices, thanks to a rule change by the NCAA that lets early enrollees get a jumpstart on their college careers.

Among the handful of newcomers who have been able to practice with the Tigers is defensive lineman Vic Burley, and it hasn’t taken him long to make a strong impression on one of Clemson’s star defensive tackles.

Although he hasn’t seen a whole lot of Burley yet, Bryan Bresee nonetheless envisions a bright future ahead for the former five-star prospect from Warner Robins (Ga.) High School.

“He’s a big human being to be so young, and he’s really athletic,” Bresee said on Wednesday.

Burley, listed at 6-foot-5, 276 pounds, committed to Clemson back in early June and signed on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the first day of college football’s early signing period.

The Georgia AAAAA Defensive Player of the Year who is a consensus top-80 recruit nationally, Burley played 47 career games at Warner Robins, producing 188 tackles and 55 tackles for loss, including 22 sacks for -111 yards. He also recorded an incredible 138 quarterback hurries.

“He’s going to be a special player,” Bresee said. “We’ve seen some really good flashes from him. But yeah, he’s a big human being to be 18 or 19 years old. So, I’m excited for him.”

Burley is Clemson’s highest-rated player in its 2023 class according to 247Sports, which listed him as the No. 18 overall player in the nation, the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player in Georgia. He’s the cousin of Clemson defensive run game coordinator/defensive tackles Coach Nick Eason.

