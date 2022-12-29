Former ESPN analyst, former South Carolina coach give Orange Bowl picks

A former ESPN analyst and former South Carolina head coach have gone on record with their predictions for Friday’s Orange Bowl between seventh-ranked Clemson (11-2) and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2).

On The Crowd’s Line, former South Carolina and college football head coach Lou Holtz and former ESPN analyst Mark May gave their predictions for the game.

Holtz picked Cade Klubnik and the Tigers to win, 34-28.

“I think Clemson, because of the lack of so many athletes at Tennessee deciding not to play, that Clemson will win this football game by a score of 34-28,” Holtz said, “and Klubnik will have just a tremendous game and give them great optimism for next year.”

May, meanwhile, picked Tennessee to win, 31-27.

“I’m more worried about Clemson’s defense. They’re going to be without Myles Murphy, one of the best defensive linemen in the land,” May said. “And when you break this game down, I think it’s going to be a closer game than people think. I kind of like the SEC in this game. I know Clemson’s good… they’re still ACC Champs, they’re still in the Orange Bowl. But for some reason this Tennessee football team, I think they’ve got enough parts to get it done.”

The Orange Bowl is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., and will be televised on ESPN.

You can watch and listen to Holtz and May’s full commentary on the Orange Bowl matchup below:

