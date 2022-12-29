Swinney updates defensive starter's status for Orange Bowl

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of one of the Tigers’ starting defensive backs ahead of the Orange Bowl.

Cornerback Sheridan Jones made the trip with the team but has been limited in practice throughout the week. Jones didn’t practice at all Wednesday as he deals with a hip flexor, Swinney said Thursday during a joint press conference with Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.

Swinney added during he doesn’t know yet if Jones will be available for Friday’s game against the sixth-ranked Volunteers.

“It’s going to be close,” Swinney said.

Jones has started all 10 games he’s played this season, recording 31 tackles and a pass breakup.