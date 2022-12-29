Swinney updates defensive starter's status for Orange Bowl

Swinney updates defensive starter's status for Orange Bowl

Football

Swinney updates defensive starter's status for Orange Bowl

By December 29, 2022 9:01 am

By |

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of one of the Tigers’ starting defensive backs ahead of the Orange Bowl.

Cornerback Sheridan Jones made the trip with the team but has been limited in practice throughout the week. Jones didn’t practice at all Wednesday as he deals with a hip flexor, Swinney said Thursday during a joint press conference with Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.

Swinney added during he doesn’t know yet if Jones will be available for Friday’s game against the sixth-ranked Volunteers.

“It’s going to be close,” Swinney said.

Jones has started all 10 games he’s played this season, recording 31 tackles and a pass breakup.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
13hr

Hollywood, Fla. — The Tigers hit the beach Wednesday for the Orange Bowl beach party.  The Clemson Insider caught some of the action. Watch Clemson players enjoying some fun in the sun on TCITV: (…)

reply
14hr

Hollywood, Fla. — Clemson hit the beach for the Orange Bowl beach party Wednesday afternoon.  The Clemson Insider was on hand for part of the event. Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home