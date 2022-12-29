Tennessee players give scouting report on Vols' new QB

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Tennessee won’t have its starting quarterback against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, but the Volunteers feel like they’re still in good hands with Joe Milton III.

Some of his teammates gave a scouting report this week on Milton, who’s replacing the injured Hendon Hooker as Tennessee’s quarterback for Friday’s game. Hooker led the nation’s top scoring offense and top passing offense for much of the season until tearing his ACL last month, but those who practice against the Vols’ offense every day believe Milton brings a unique skill set to the position starting with a different level of arm talent.

“I’ve never seen someone with an arm like Joe,” Tennessee senior linebacker Aaron Beasley said.

Just how strong of a right arm does Milton possess?

Junior defensive end Tyler Baron has also seen him up close the last two seasons after Milton transferred to Tennessee from Michigan before the 2021 season. A few months ago, during a fall camp practice, Baron said he witnessed Milton heave a pass nearly the full length of the field.

“I’ve seen him throw it from the backside 10 (yard line) out of the back of the end zone,” Baron said. “From the right side of the field to the left side and through the back of the end zone. However far that goes.

“You see him roll out, he looks and he lets it go from the 10 to the back pylon. It’s impressive. It’s second to none.”

Beasley backed up his teammate’s claim.

“One of the strongest arms I’ve ever seen,” Beasley said. “He don’t even really have to do much. He can just let it go 75 or 80 (yards), but if you really want him to, he’ll throw the football.”

What sticks out even more for Baron is how Milton has improved his ability to hone that arm strength with a required degree of accuracy. Milton is completing 63% of his passes this season, an increase of 11 percentage points from a season ago. He’s attempted just eight fewer passes than he did last season.

“The thing that’s most impressed me is how well he’s increased his accuracy on the intermediate routes, across the middle and on the sideline,” Baron said. “I think he’s definitely growing a lot in different aspects of his game. I think it’s really positive.”

Milton has also thrown seven touchdown passes with no interceptions in the eight games he’s played so far this season, but Beasley said Milton is capable of making teams pay with his legs even though he’d rather hurt them with his arm. Milton has only 35 rush attempts over the last two seasons but is averaging more than 12 yards a carry.

“Strong arm. Can improvise with his legs,” Beasley said. “Very smart. He’s a winner. A lot of confidence.”

Photo credit: Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

