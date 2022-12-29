Vols D-lineman on how Clemson's offense is different with Klubnik

Ahead of Friday’s Orange Bowl matchup, Tennessee held its defensive coordinator/student-athlete press conference on Tuesday morning at the media headquarters hotel at Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport.

Volunteers defensive lineman Tyler Baron was asked how Clemson’s offense changes with true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik at the helm versus when DJ Uiagalelei was leading the Tigers’ attack.

“I think they’re effective with both quarterbacks,” Baron said. “But with Klubnik, I think he’s more of an athletic quarterback. So, a lot of the out-of-the pocket stuff, a lot more designed quarterback runs, I would say. I think he just adds a different factor to their offense that we haven’t prepared for.”

Uiagalelei has started each of Clemson’s 13 games this season but was benched three times over the course of the campaign for Klubnik, who finished the ACC championship game on Dec. 3 after entering the game on the Tigers’ third offensive possession.

While Uiagalelei is now bound for Oregon State after entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, Klubnik is set to get his first career start in the Orange Bowl after earning ACC Championship Game MVP honors against North Carolina, completing 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards with two total touchdowns.

Baron, a talented edge rusher who has enjoyed a strong junior campaign up front for the Vols, added that the presence of Klubnik at quarterback isn’t going to change the way Tennessee goes about its business defensively.

“We go business as usual,” said Baron, who ranks third on his team in tackles for loss (6.5) and sacks (2.5) to go with six quarterback hurries. “We’re not going to change anything about our process. We’re going to keep being us.”

The Orange Bowl between the sixth-ranked Vols (10-2) and seventh-ranked Tigers (11-2) is set to kick off Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (8 p.m., ESPN).

