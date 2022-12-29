Williams on what Clemson is getting in his high school teammate

Antonio Williams will be reunited next year at Clemson with his former high school teammate.

Running back Jarvis Green – who played with Williams, as well as fellow Clemson receiver Will Taylor, at Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) – signed with the Tigers on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and is expected to enroll at Clemson next summer.

“It’s been Jarvis’ dream to come to Clemson since I don’t even know when,” Williams said during his Orange Bowl interview this week.

After receiving an offer from Clemson on Dec. 8, Green decommitted from James Madison the following day. He then committed to the Tigers shortly thereafter on Dec. 13, choosing Dabo Swinney’s program over his other finalist in Virginia Tech.

“I knew if they (Clemson) offered him, he’d come,” Williams said of Green, who also held offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Memphis, Middle Tennessee and Wofford, among others.

“I talked to him once he got the (Clemson) offer. He was so stoked and happy about it.”

Green led Dutch Fork to its sixth state title in seven years in 2022, when he rushed 232 times for 2,272 yards (9.8 avg.) and finished fourth in the state of South Carolina in rushing yardage. He added 36 receptions for 527 yards and recorded 41 total touchdowns as a senior, including 33 rushing, six receiving and two on returns.

Ranked as the top player in South Carolina by MaxPreps, Green racked up more than 6,000 career all-purpose yards and 91 total touchdowns in his prep career. He was selected to the Shrine Bowl and scored the game-winning touchdown among his 15 carries for 58 yards for the South Carolina squad.

What are the Tigers getting with Green, in Williams’ view?

“They’re getting a dog on the field,” said Williams, Clemson’s leading receiver as a freshman this season. “Yeah, he’s going to bring that fire, that relentless effort. Just no giving up, fighting for extra yards, just explosiveness.”

