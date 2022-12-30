Another defensive starter out for Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Clemson will be without another defensive starter in the Orange Bowl.

The Tigers have released their availability report for tonight’s game against Tennessee, and senior cornerback Sheridan Jones won’t play. Jones, who missed practice Wednesday with a hip flexor, has started all 10 games he played this season.

Safety Andrew Mukuba, who’s started one game at corner this season, and true freshman Toriano Pride Jr. were listed as co-backups to Jones on Clemson’s bowl depth chart.

All other players listed on that depth chart are expected to be available, but Jones’ absence is another blow for a defense that was already without star defensive end Myles Murphy and star linebacker Trenton Simpson, both of whom have already declared for next year’s NFL Draft. Murphy opted out of the Orange Bowl while Simpson, the Tigers’ second-leading tackler, is out with an injury.

The Orange Bowl will kick at approximately 8:20 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium. The game will televised by ESPN.