ESPN's McElroy goes in-depth on Klubnik, Clemson ahead of Orange Bowl

The color commentator who will be on the call for ESPN’s broadcast of Friday’s Orange Bowl spoke in length about Cade Klubnik and the seventh-ranked Tigers (11-2) heading into their matchup against No. 6 Tennessee (10-2).

Count ESPN’s Greg McElroy among those who are stoked to see the true freshman quarterback make his first career start when the Orange Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

“Obviously very exciting for all of us that have followed Cade Klubnik, for all of us that have followed the storyline and the trajectory of the Clemson Tigers all season long,” McElroy said.

Klubnik earned his first career start in the Orange Bowl after leading Clemson to a 39-10 ACC Championship win over North Carolina on Dec. 3. He came in for Uiagalelei on the Tigers’ third possession and never looked back, completing 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown while also rushing seven times for 30 yards and another score en route to MVP honors.

After Klubnik’s college debut against Georgia Tech back on Sept. 5 – when the former five-star prospect engineered a 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter during which he completed 4-of-6 passes for 49 yards and a 3-yard touchdown pass – McElroy immediately thought Klubnik looked like the Tigers’ top QB.

But as for why Klubnik didn’t take over the starting job earlier this season, McElroy gave his take.

“A lot of us, upon further review… a lot of us said after Week 1, it’s like man, he’s clearly the best man for the job, like why is he not starting?” McElroy said. “Well, once you dive a little bit deeper and you start to really watch, the physical gifts are there – there’s no denying. He’s fast, he’s accurate, he can run, he can throw it down the field, he can do all those things. But the processing for whatever reason just wasn’t there.

“And think about what Clemson is this year – they’re going to be a team that was going to rely on great defense in the front seven, that was gonna just squeeze you down and win on that side of the ball by controlling the line of scrimmage, running the football, shortening the game. Kind of old school, frankly in a lot of ways, because they had uncertainty at wide receiver, so we talked about Clemson as being kind of a run-first, defensive-oriented football team. So, what do you want at quarterback if you’re going to have that approach? You want a guy that’s going to take care of the football, a guy that’s smart, a guy that’s not going to put you in harm’s way and is not going to make mistakes.”

Added McElroy: “Well, DJ Uiagalelei frankly should have been all those things. Problem is he wasn’t. He made plenty of mistakes, so ultimately after seven snaps in the ACC Championship Game, they decided to pull the plug… and boy, did (Klubnik) play well.”

McElroy also touched on Clemson from an offensive and defensive perspective, adding he believes the Tigers are in “pretty good shape” entering the showdown against the Vols.

“Now, who does (Klubnik) have on the perimeter? Antonio Williams is a star at wide receiver… he’s the real deal,” McElroy said. “Will Shipley and Phil Mafah at running back are a really solid one-two punch, and the defense and an offensive line that’s good, not great. Left tackle’s great. Everybody else solid, not spectacular.

“Defensively, they are without a few pieces, a couple guys in the portal. Myles Murphy decided to opt out, Trenton Simpson’s hurt, so he won’t be available. But either way, for the most part, defensively in the back end, should be in pretty good shape to go up against what should be a highly potent Tennessee passing attack. Clemson in pretty good shape going into this game.”

Clemson is a 4.5-point favorite over Tennessee.

McElroy will join Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Katie George (sideline) in broadcasting the Orange Bowl for ESPN.

