Former SEC coach weighs in on Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei

A former SEC head coach and current ESPN analyst weighed in on Friday night’s Orange Bowl showdown.

During ESPN’s broadcast of the Liberty Bowl between Arkansas and Kansas on Wednesday, color commentator Dan Mullen talked about the Orange Bowl featuring seventh-ranked Clemson (11-2) and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2).

True freshman Cade Klubnik, of course, is set to make his first career start for the Tigers after usurping DJ Uiagalelei and taking over the starting quarterback job with an MVP performance in the ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina on Dec. 3.

Redshirt senior signal-caller Joe Milton, meanwhile, will make his second straight start in place of the injured Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL late in Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina on Nov. 19 after leading the Vols to a 9-1 record and No. 5 College Football Playoff ranking entering that game.

“The Orange Bowl’s going to be a really exciting game with two teams, you’re looking at the backup quarterback situations for both teams,” said Mullen, the former Florida and Mississippi State head coach who joined ESPN as a college football analyst this year.

“Both teams had such great years. Tennessee with the most wins they’ve had since 2007, were in the national title conversation throughout the entire season. Obviously with Hendon Hooker getting hurt late in the year, that hurt, and the tough loss to South Carolina at the end. But this is a good game for them going into next season, (to show) that they’re not just a one-year wonder, they’re going to be a consistent winner.”

After losing the starting job to Klubnik, Uiagalelei of course entered the transfer portal following the ACC title game and is headed to Oregon State as a graduate transfer.

Uiagalelei had an up-and-down last two seasons as the Tigers’ starter and was benched three times this season for Klubnik, who finished the conference title game after entering on Clemson’s third offensive possession.

Uiagalelei completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions this season, but had only five touchdown passes with five picks over his last six games.

“His inconsistency’s what hurt him,” Mullen said of Uiagalelei. “You watched him play, and he never got comfortable and the fan base had Cade Klubnik looking over his shoulder the whole time, never allowed him to get comfortable. Now he’s off to Oregon State and it’s Cade Klubnik’s team.”

The Orange Bowl is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It will be televised on ESPN.