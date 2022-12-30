National writers/analysts make their picks for Orange Bowl

Ahead of tonight’s Orange Bowl matchup between seventh-ranked Clemson (11-2) and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2), a number of national writers/analysts made their picks for what is the first New Year’s Six Bowl game of this postseason.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, Tom Fornelli, Chip Patterson, Barrett Sallee, Shehan Jeyarajah, David Cobb and Jerry Palm all made their picks for the Orange Bowl, both against the spread and straight up.

All of them but Dodd, Jeyarajah and Palm picked Tennessee against the spread (Clemson -4.5). Dodd, Sallee, Jeyarajah and Palm all picked Clemson to win straight up, while Fornelli, Patterson and Cobb went with Tennessee.

The Orange Bowl is set to kick off at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., and will be televised on ESPN.

Tennessee leads the all-time series 11-6-2, while Clemson won 27-14 in the last meeting between the teams on January 2, 2004.

Fresh off its 21st all-time ACC championship and its seventh outright conference crown in eight years, Clemson will attempt to record its seventh 12-win season in team history.

The Tigers will be making their seventh all-time appearance in the Orange Bowl, a game in which the Tigers hold a 4-2 record. Clemson has won each of its last two Orange Bowl appearances, including a 40-35 win over Ohio State to end the 2013 season and a 37-17 College Football Playoff semifinal win over Oklahoma in 2015.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

