The lowdown on Tennessee from a Vols beat writer

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Adam Sparks to get some insight on Tennessee ahead of Clemson’s Orange Bowl matchup with the Volunteers. Sparks covers Tennessee football for the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Sparks hit on a number of topics during the following question-and-answer session, including the Vols’ opt-outs, a maligned Tennessee defense, a balanced offensive attack and more heading into tonight’s game at Hard Rock Stadium (8 p.m., ESPN).

Note: This interview has been edited for clarity

Tennessee will be without two of the best players at their positions nationally in QB Hendon Hooker (injury) and WR Jalin Hyatt (opt out). How will their absences impact the Vols’ offense?

It could impact things quite a bit. Hendon Hooker was arguably the most consistent quarterback in college football. Jalin Hyatt, the Biletnikoff Award winner, is the best wide receiver in college football. Granted, Tennessee’s up-tempo offense allows more players to be replaced without a major drop-off. But it’s hard to see the Vols playing at their usual standard with those two guys out of the lineup.

What’s the scouting report on the Vols’ new starting quarterback, Joe Milton III?

Milton has a cannon for an arm. He can throw a football farther and harder than any quarterback I’ve ever seen live. He’s also a tremendous athlete. He’s 245 pounds but can easily do a back flip. NFL scouts love his measurables. But he carries major questions. Can he avoid overthrows on deep passes? That was a big issue last season and may be still. Can he run through his progressions quickly? He was a little sluggish at that while starting two games last season, but he’s spent two years in the offense now. If Milton plays well, he’ll give himself a head start in the 2023 competition to start.

With Hyatt and fellow opt-out Cedric Tillman unavailable, who are some other receivers Clemson should be aware of?

Bru McCoy is a former five-star prospect and USC transfer. He’s a physical receiver who could be the team’s No. 1 target next season. Freshman Squirrel White replaced Hyatt at slot receiver. Squirrel lives up to his name as an undersized, quick, twitchy receiver. Expect Tennessee to get tight ends Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren involved.

Speaking of opt-outs, LB Jeremy Banks also won’t play in this game. How does that change things for Tennessee’s defense?

Banks missed only one other game this season – a 63-38 loss to South Carolina – in one of the worst defensive performances in program history. His absence wasn’t the only reason the Vols struggled, but it had an impact. Banks is a disruptive defender, effective pass rusher, signal-caller and emotional leader for the defense. He won’t be easily replaced.

Where do you think Tennessee can exploit Clemson? And in what areas are you concerned for the Vols in this matchup?

Tennessee ranks No. 1 in scoring offense and total offense. That’s how it wins games. Despite Hooker, Hyatt and Tillman being out, the offense will still go really fast. If the Vols can operate quickly and Clemson doesn’t get third-down stops, then Tennessee could jump ahead and take control. Cade Klubnik looks like he’s ready to blow up as the next great quarterback at Clemson. If so, he could pick apart Tennessee’s pass defense, which ranks No. 127 in the FBS. The Vols allowed three different SEC quarterbacks to pass for more than 400 yards each, so there’s an opportunity for Klubnik to get into a groove.

What does Tennessee need to do to win this game given the absence of so much star power?

Tennessee can win by running the ball. It needs to take pressure off Joe Milton and those receivers, and coach Josh Heupel believes everything in his offense hinges on the ground game. In their last game, a 56-0 win over Vanderbilt, the Vols rushed for almost 400 yards. It opened up deep passes for Milton (that he often overthrew). So Tennessee needs success in a quick-hitting run game and to keep Clemson on its heels with its tempo.

Photo credit: George Walker IV/USA TODAY Sports

