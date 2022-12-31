Ngata addresses his future

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Joseph Ngata had one of his better games of the season in the Orange Bowl. Was it the last for the veteran receiver in a Clemson uniform?

Ngata capped his senior season with a season-high eight catches for 84 yards in Clemson’s loss to Tennessee late Friday. That matched a season-high in receiving yardage for Ngata, who finished the year as the Tigers’ second-leading receiver with 41 catches for 526 yards and two touchdowns.

A former five-star signee, Ngata hasn’t redshirted at Clemson. But he’s a part of a senior class that has an additional year of eligibility thanks to the COVID year in 2020. As for whether or not he’ll use it to return to the team next season, Ngata said following Friday’s game he’s yet to decide.

“Still (have to) talk to my family,” he said. “We haven’t made a decision yet, but I’ll be making that decision coming here soon.”

Ngata’s decision will come after the most productive season of a career that’s been plagued by injuries. After missing the final four games of last season with a foot injury, though, Clemson’s 6-foot-3, 220-pound outside receiver maintained a clean bill of health this season. He played in all 14 games and was the team’s leading receiver in the last two games.

His 41 receptions on the season were just six shy of his career total coming into the year.

“I was just proud of myself for staying healthy and taking the proper precautions in the training room and just being able to play every single game,” Ngata said. “That was really one of my main goals this season, so I can’t complain. I feel like all offseason I was just working really hard, and I’m proud of myself for that.”

Will Ngata return in an effort to build on that at Clemson? Or will he try to parlay that success into a draft pick in the spring? The Tigers await that answer as the deadline for players to enter next year’s NFL Draft is Jan. 16.

