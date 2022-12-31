Swinney ventures across sports, finds unlikely friend in Miami Heat head coach

Relationships go far beyond football for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, and the NBA is no exception. Swinney spoke with the media earlier this week in preparation for the 89th annual Orange Bowl, sharing about his unexpected friendship with NBA head coach Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat coach’s visit to Clemson a few years back.
“He’s a guy that I’ve gotten to know, we have a mutual friend that connected us several years ago,” Swinney said. “He reached out, I don’t know, four or five years ago and wanted to come to Clemson, so that was a really cool day. He flew in for a day with one of his assistants.
“It doesn’t really matter what the sport is, if you’re in leadership and you’re dealing with people, there’s so much you can learn, especially when you’re in a competitive environment. Even though he’s in the pros, especially basketball, those guys are young guys. We’re [both] dealing with young guys and you can get into competitive dynamics, leadership, culture, all those types of things.”
After Spoelstra got a taste of Clemson, Swinney got his own taste of the culture being built within the Miami Heat. The 14th-year head coach and his sons were invited by Spoelstra back in May to attend Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals where the Heat faced the Philadelphia 76ers on their home court at FTX Arena and won 106-92.
Fast forward seven months later and Swinney found himself once again at FTX Arena, but this time with his entire team and staff. Both times Swinney has found himself in the stands, the Heat has come away with a win — a point Swinney says he jokingly made to Spoelstra when the team was in attendance on Wednesday night for Miami’s 112-98 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
“That’s how we first got to know each other and then we just stayed in touch over the years,” Swinney said. “We actually came down, me and my sons, to a playoff game last May and that was pretty cool. I’m 2-0 in 2022 and I let him know that last night, so brought some good mojo, but it’s fun. I think that’s what coaches do is collaborate.”
Collaboration not only across sports but also within the college football landscape is something Swinney feels is what makes the coaching profession so unique compared to other industries, while fueling some of the most unexpected friendships for the Clemson head coach along the way.
“That’s one of the cool things about our profession is that we compete, but then we collaborate and always have,” Swinney said. “That’s not the case in most industries, right. Like, Coke doesn’t sit down with Pepsi in a year and say, ‘Well boys, what’d you think?’, you know, let’s see how this goes, but football coaches do that. There’s just so many relationships and that’s what makes the game really unique. Just relationships like that come through collaboration that crosses over through the sports and business world.”
Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!