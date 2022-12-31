What They Are Saying: Clemson's Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee

There was no shortage of social media commentary and reactions during and after seventh-ranked Clemson’s 31-14 loss to No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Check out some of what they’re saying on Twitter regarding the Orange Bowl:

For the third straight offseason, Clemson will face questions about its QB, WRs, play calling and general direction — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 31, 2022

Tennessee’s players snickering at the mention of Clemson’s defense (H/T @VolAuthority) pic.twitter.com/Ng2DX1ABKM — zach ragan (@zachtnt) December 31, 2022

I like Cade Klubnik and think he's going to be pretty good for the Tigers. That said, the first half of this game only has me digging my heels in deeper that DJU might not've been the solution, but he wasn't the problem. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 31, 2022

#Clemson has outgained Tennessee 318-194, has 22 first downs to the Vols' 12 and ran 36 plays on Tennessee's side of the field in the first half…yet trails 14-6 — Scott Keepfer﮷ (@ScottKeepfer) December 31, 2022

They love you one day and hate you the next.. — Jmac (@Jmac_2332) December 31, 2022

go up and get it then @coleturnertwo pic.twitter.com/fFohsEhBTN — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 31, 2022

Will Shipley’s heart is unmatched — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) December 31, 2022

Thank you God for allowing me to be a Clemson Tiger 🧡 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 31, 2022

Love this team with all my heart🤍thank you CLEMSON NATION for everything. Now it’s time to work🦾 — willshipley1 (@willshipley2021) December 31, 2022

Clemson's going to lose a game in which it ran 100 plays. Tigers have run 101. Not sure I've ever seen something like this. — Davis Potter (@DavisEPotter) December 31, 2022

Clemson is also the third team since 2000 to run 101+ plays and score 14 or fewer points. Oklahoma State did it against Oklahoma this year as well. But Clemson also ran 56 plays in Tennessee territory. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 31, 2022

You have an 18 year old throwing it 50 times in his second game against the number 6th team. 🤦‍♂️ — Tucker Israel (@TI8__) December 31, 2022

We let a dude named squirrel destroy us — Gage Fast (@GageFast) December 31, 2022

54 attempts is crazy! — E.J. Williams (@_ejda1) December 31, 2022

This man really fooled everybody 😳 Touchdown @CadeKlubnikQB pic.twitter.com/lsQwHoP0j6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 31, 2022

Why does he keep running backwards….. — Jordan Leggett (@JordanLeggett16) December 31, 2022

Here come the twitter coaches 😂🤧 — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) December 31, 2022

Those INT's aren't on Cade. The kids giving Clemson a chance to do something. Gotta make big changes starting from the play calling because Cade is TOO good to not put the right pieces along with an offense to show what he really is capable of. Keep ur head up kid✊🏾 — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) December 31, 2022

This tweet is only like 25% sarcasm btw. I think postgame anger management has tanked since they took the game away from us. Give us the game to air out our frustrations, and we'll be nicer to each other. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) December 31, 2022

Players I'm looking forward to next year… Off: @Jbriningstool Def: @WadeWoodaz_ SpTeam: anyone that split the uprights or punt it 45-50 on the reg — JONNY CARROTS 🥕 (@JonnyCarrots007) December 31, 2022

Big THANK YOU to all the clemson fans that traveled down to Florida for the game … #clemsonfamily — Ricky Sapp (@Sapp91) December 31, 2022

@toriano2x it may not have been the outcome we had hoped for but, I’m so proud of you. Let’s get ready for next season. 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/e5HksgdGqR — Mrs. Pride (@MrsSheenPride) December 31, 2022

Forever proud of the PAW! Good Season 💪🏾 — Coach Da'Quan Bowers (@DaQuanBowers91) December 31, 2022

Congratulations to @ClemsonFB on a great season, including 11 wins, a trip to the Orange Bowl, an ACC Championship, and record-breaking academic success. I am excited about next season! #ALLIN — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) December 31, 2022

