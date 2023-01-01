A fresh reminder on Klubnik

The start of a new era didn’t go too well for Clemson’s football program as a whole late Friday night in South Beach.

As for the youngster at the center of this new look, there were plenty of flashes.

After Cade Klubnik helped rescue the Tigers’ offense a few weeks earlier in a strong ACC title game relief performance, Clemson’s true freshman quarterback officially took over the reins in his first career start. It came under more bright lights, these burning down on Hard Rock Stadium in Clemson’s return to the New Year’s Six bowl scene after a one-year absence. A national television audience tuned in, too.

What everyone saw was the arm and athleticism that made Klubnik the nation’s top high school quarterback in last year’s recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder can make all of the throws and has the accuracy and touch to go with it, particularly on the deep ball. And whether it’s designed or not, Klubnik can scoot with the kind of speed Clemson hasn’t had at the position in a long time.

He accounted for 371 total yards against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, helping Clemson move the ball at ease with times. The Tigers made 11 trips into Vols territory, including four to the red zone.

Clemson only mustered 14 points in its final loss of the season, so its biggest issue offensively was finishing. He didn’t always get help from the offensive line on a night when he was sacked four times and knocked to the turf countless others. Klubnik also attempted 54 passes despite the Tigers trailing by no more than two scores for most of the night, so one could certainly argue Clemson didn’t run the ball enough (the Tigers were credited with 45 rush attempts, though star running back Will Shipley had just 17 of those).

But Klubnk wasn’t perfect either. He’ll have to break what already looks like a habit of drifting in the pocket, which contributes to a breakdown in fundamentals. That led to some errant throws (he finished 30 of 54 passing). Two of his passes were intercepted, including one in the end zone late.

And there was that major mental gaffe late in the first half.

Clemson had a chance to make it a one-score game on its final possession of the second quarter when Klubnik drove the Tigers inside the Vols’ 15. By that time, there were just 13 seconds remaining, and Clemson didn’t have any timeouts left after burning the two it had left on Tennessee’s previous possession to preserve time. Clemson put the ball in Klubnik’s hands one last time and left him with two options: A short completion that stops the clock or a throwaway if it’s nothing is open.

Except Klubik dropped back, saw a running lane and thought he could outrace everyone to the end zone. Klubnik found out that he can’t run away from guys that are just as fast as he is at this level. Klubnik didn’t even make it to the 10 before being wrestled to the ground, leaving Clemson coach Dabo Swinney beside himself as the final seconds of the second quarter – and at least three important points – melted away.

In other words, the freshman in Klubnik showed at times. And there were situations like the one above that lent validity to the coaching staff’s belief that Klubnik wasn’t ready to take over the offense earlier in the season.

He’s still 19 years old, and Friday was a good reminder that, despite recruiting rankings that like to trick people into thinking otherwise, that degree of youth is largely unpolished and prone to mistakes. It’s also a good time to mention that the two top-15 draft picks the Tigers recently had at the position — Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, both of whom had immense success taking over as the starter during their true freshman seasons — were freakish exceptions to the rule.

Klubnik finished his first-year cup of coffee completing 61% of his passes with more interceptions (3) than touchdown tosses (2). So while it may be difficult to hear for a fan base that’s been doing it since Lawrence’s exit following the 2020 season, Clemson will have to practice a little more patience with a quarterback situation that’s in almost the same exact spot it was ahead of this season.

Backing up Klubnik in 2023 will be the Tigers’ latest blue-chip recruit at the position, Christopher Vizzina, who will arrive on campus later this month. And for the second straight year, the third spot on the depth chart looks like it will go to a seasoned FBS transfer (Paul Tyson). The glaring difference in this year’s quarterback room is the experience at the head of it.

His career at Clemson may not have had the storybook ending many had hoped for, but D.J. Uiagalelei was entering his third year in the program with 15 career starts to his name this time a year ago. Klubnik has barely played in double-digit games as a Tiger.

Klubnik has shown he’s got the potential to give the Tigers more than they’ve gotten from the position over the last two seasons, something Clemson will need if it’s going to get back to elite status in the sport. But the Orange Bowl was the latest reminder that he still needs some time to grow into it.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

