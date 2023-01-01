Clemson makes the cut for Five-star

Clemson makes the cut for Five-star

January 1, 2023

Clemson made the cut for a five-star prospect who announced his top 15 Sunday night on Twitter.

Buford (Ga.) High School Khalil “KJ” Bolden announced his top 15 that includes Clemson, Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Southern California.

Bolden’s mother, who hails from the Palmetto State, is a big fan of Clemson as well.

“She loves it,” he told The Clemson Insider earlier this year. “My mom is from South Carolina, so she told me she wouldn’t mind me going back to her hometown and things like that. So, that’s going to be one of her top schools.”

