DJ Uiagalelei's uncle feels DJ regressed under coach Streeter

Saturday DJ Uiagalelei’s uncle took to Twitter and criticized Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter.

Mau made it clear that he didn’t like the development of DJ at quarterback under coach Streeter.

“My opinion is that my nephew DJ regressed under coach Streeter.

DJ and our family knows what comes with playing the qb position especially at Clemson. It is what it is. I just hope Clemson makes the right moves moving forward for this kid Cade because as we all can see, he's a #BALLER. https://t.co/iUVmPXdAFn — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) December 31, 2022

Those INT's aren't on Cade. The kids giving Clemson a chance to do something. Gotta make big changes starting from the play calling because Cade is TOO good to not put the right pieces along with an offense to show what he really is capable of. Keep ur head up kid✊🏾 — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) December 31, 2022

Something to think about👀👀👀 https://t.co/CqMrGk2cTf — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) December 31, 2022

Sorry if I'm a little too vocal on the topic especially because DJ is gone BUT forget that! Cade and all the other amazing recruits deserve transparency. My opinion is that my nephew DJ regressed under coach Streeter. https://t.co/FMY2ROVJNc — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) January 1, 2023

Brother, I hope that every Clemson fan knows that my opinion is my opinion and that is that DJ did NOT progress as a QB. So many people were hating on Cade last night even though I know that holy smokes, that kid is a freaking BALLER🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. It's more than one player. https://t.co/k0Cc3bZ2Er — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) January 1, 2023

A former five-star recruit, Uiagalelei stepped in as Trevor Lawrence’s successor in 2021 after a couple of strong spot starts as a true freshman the year. There was helping lead a comeback against Boston College that season before Uiagalelei had his coming-out party in a stellar performance in a double-overtime loss at Notre Dame.

But Uiagalelei struggled to recapture that form. He completed just 55% of his passes with more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9) as a sophomore. And after a fast start this season, including a 371-yard, five-touchdown day passing in a win at Wake Forest in late September, Uiagalelei was benched three times over his final six games, the last being three series into Clemson’s win over North Carolina in the ACC championship game.

