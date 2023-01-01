Easy day at the office for Trevor and Travis

In a semi-meaningless game today, there were some questions going in whether or not the Jags would even play some of the starters. Some thought they might sit them to keep them healthy going into next weeks must win game. But coach Doug Pederson decided to give them the chance to play and both former Tigers showed out so much they got pulled early in the 3rd quarter with the Jaguars 28-3.

Trevor had another good performance going 17-21 for 152 yards.

Travis on the other hand had one of his best games of the year and he did it in a half. Etienne did not see the field at all in the second half. But he rushed for 108 yards on 9 carries including a career long 62 yard TD run. He also had 3 catches for 32 yards.

The Jags play the Titans next week in a win and get in game.

