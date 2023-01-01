Former Clemson standout weighs in on Klubnik, Tigers after Orange Bowl

Following seventh-ranked Clemson’s 31-14 loss to No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday night, a former Clemson standout turned analyst weighed in on the Tigers and what he saw from Cade Klubnik in his first career start.

The true freshman quarterback completed 30-of-54 passes for 320 yards and rushed 20 times for 51 yards and a touchdown. He was also intercepted a couple of times in the fourth quarter while trying to make plays with his team trailing by multiple scores.

Former Clemson All-ACC offensive lineman and current ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain spoke about Klubnik and the Tigers during ACCN’s ACC Huddle show after the game.

“One thing that was painfully evident, I guess, or painful for me to say this was just how young Cade really did look,” Mac Lain said. “When he had pressure – and against North Carolina it was great, he was evading it and North Carolina doesn’t really have much of a pass rush – it was like (Friday night) it was almost either too soon or he was trying to go and not just stepping up in the pocket, taking what was there, or it was too late and he was getting hit.

“So at the end of the day, it’s a very young football team, especially at some of their skill positions. Still, future extremely bright. And Cade, there was flashes. As bad as it was sometimes in how some situations were handled, man, he’s going to be an absolute stud.”

Mac Lain believes the Orange Bowl is a great learning experience for Klubnik and the Tigers (11-3, 9-0 ACC) and can serve as motivation for them going into next season.

“That’s the type of young man that he is. He’s not going to beat himself up over this game. He’s going to understand how to get better, what can I do better,” Mac Lain said.

“And also just the team around him. This is a great learning opportunity. As we all say, if you don’t learn anything in a loss, then you truly do lose. … So, how can we galvanize as a team, how can we use this loss, this pain? Because as bad as it felt for some people in the stands in the fans, how does it feel on this sideline? How can we harness that energy to drive us in winter workouts, in spring ball, in fall camp, and really be a different team next year?”

