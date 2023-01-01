Priority WR target talks Clemson, recruitment, decision timeline

A priority Clemson wide receiver target from the Tar Heel State recently trimmed down his offer list.

Grimsley High School (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Alex Taylor – the first player at his position in the 2024 class to pick up an offer from the Tigers – dropped a top 10 on Christmas Day featuring Clemson along with Auburn, Wake Forest, NC State, East Carolina, Penn State, Missouri, West Virginia, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior after he released his top schools.

“Feels great to cut my list,” Taylor said. “One step closer to be an official commit, which is super exciting, and I can focus more on the schools that are left.”

There are a number of reasons why Taylor, who collected Clemson’s first 2024 receiver offer last June, named the Tigers among his favorites.

“I added Clemson because of how they treat me like a priority,” he said. “Coach Grisham has come to my games, when I go down I get top-notch treatment and it feels like family atmosphere, been watching them dominate college football since I was little and having them recruit me is mind blowing.”

Taylor most recently visited Clemson for the South Carolina game on Nov. 26 and told TCI he expects to return to campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day Jan. 28.

The top-150 national prospect continues to stay in touch with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“Just been catching up in bowl season,” Taylor said. “Talked to him a little before their practice, just having conversation!”

What’s the next step for Taylor in the recruiting process now that he has narrowed things down, and what is his decision timeline?

“Next step is to try to visit these schools, keep building relationships with every school and make a top 5 for my official visits,” he said, “and I would like to commit in July or early August before my senior season.”

Taylor is ranked as the No. 132 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, which tabs him as the nation’s No. 29 wide receiver in his class.

