'Tee Higgins is like that': Former Tiger draws praise from Pro Bowl CB

A former Clemson star in the NFL drew praise recently from a Pro Bowl cornerback.

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie this season, spoke highly of Tee Higgins on the Official Jets Podcast.

Gardner showed respect to the former Clemson and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, naming Higgins among the under-the-radar receivers who Gardner doesn’t think gets talked about as much as he should.

“One person who I think don’t get mentioned too much is Tee Higgins,” Gardner said. “You know, because of Ja’Marr Chase. But Tee Higgins, he like that, and I think he just got 1,000 receiving yards or something like that again. He like that for sure. I think I went against pretty much every elite receiver.”

Indeed, Higgins has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. The 2020 second-round pick, now in his third NFL season, has 1,022 yards and seven touchdowns on 73 receptions through 15 games this season after tallying 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six scores in 14 games a season ago.

Higgins caught five passes for 93 yards on seven targets when the Bengals played Gardner’s Jets back in Week 3 on Sept. 25.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

