Henry shares different kind of memory he’ll take from time at Clemson

K.J. Henry played what could very well be his last game at Clemson last week.

While Henry spent most of the week leading up to the Orange Bowl teasing a possible return for a sixth season at Clemson, the Tigers’ veteran defensive end is expected to declare for next year’s NFL Draft. Some of his comments following Clemson’s loss to Tennessee on Friday seemed to further indicate his true intentions.

Asked what he’ll remember most about his season, Henry started his answer talking about the improvement he thought the Tigers made over the course of it. He spoke about the relationships that were forged with his teammates and some of the “great moments” the Tigers head, which included a 12th straight 10-win season and the program’s seventh ACC championship in eight years.

Henry then paused before reflecting on a certain pregame tradition throughout his time at Clemson, which drew some laughs amid an otherwise somber mood during the Tigers’ postgame press conference.

“I want to remember all the free popcorn that I could have when we had movie night before the game,” Henry said with a smile. “I love popcorn, and I really appreciate coach (Dabo) Swinney for allowing that for the team. It’s really been a blessing for my life.

“There’s been a lot of great times and a lot of time to really look back and enjoy those times.”

If this is indeed it for Henry at Clemson, he’ll go out on a career note. Starting all 14 games for the Tigers this season, Henry had 51 tackles, including nine for loss – both career-highs. His 3.5 sacks tied for the second-most of his career.

Henry, who will turn 24 years old later this month, has 122 tackles and 13.5 sacks in his five seasons with the Tigers.

