NFL executive has praise for Higgins

With his high level of play on the field, Tee Higgins is turning heads and earning praise from people in the NFL.

New York Jets Pro Bowl cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner recently showed respect to the former Clemson and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, naming Higgins among the under-the-radar receivers who Gardner doesn’t think gets talked about as much as he should.

But Gardner isn’t the only one showing love to Higgins, with an NFL higher-up complimenting him as well.

An NFL executive had this to say about Higgins to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz:

“He’s a beast. He’s getting better and better at using his size. Because he can already run. But technically, he’s really good, too.”

Higgins has been highly productive since being selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Now in his third NFL campaign, the former Tiger had 1,022 yards and seven touchdowns on 73 receptions through 15 games this season entering the Bengals’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Last season, he had 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six scores in 14 games.

Tee Higgins is a “beast,” says one NFL executive I spoke with. Higgins, who’s only 23, has hit 1k receiving each of the past two seasons in Cincy! 😤🏈 The #Bengals play host to the #Bills in a huge #MNF tilt! 🐅🦬 pic.twitter.com/nbrGOXM8qP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 2, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

