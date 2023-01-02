Shipley: 'Wouldn't want to play for any other university'

Count Will Shipley among those who didn’t like the way Clemson finished this season.

The Tigers’ star running back rushed 17 times for 72 yards and also caught four passes as part of his 156 all-purpose yards against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, but it came in a losing effort. Clemson fell to the Vols, 31-14, to finish the season at 11-3.

Asked about the effort he plays with along with the natural athleticism that comes with his game, Shipley, Clemson’s latest 1,000-yard rusher, said he “made a couple of plays.” But he also brought up some he wished he could have back, which included some missed assignments that he lamented as a second-year player and already one of the leaders of the Tigers’ offense.

“I shouldn’t have those mistakes and mental errors, but we competed,” Shipley said. “There’s absolutely no doubt about that.”

But Shipley wasted no time afterward discussing his desire to quickly turn the page with those that will be returning to Clemson with him next season and getting to work in preparation for 2023.

“I wouldn’t want to play for any other university,” said Shipley, a former five-star signee. “I love my brothers. And that’s truly who I do it for. … There’s a lot of improving to do on my end and just all around, but I love these guys and I’d truly do anything for them.”

Shipley finished his sophomore season with 1,182 yards rushing and 15 rushing touchdowns, second-most in the ACC. With quarterback Cade Klubnik and fellow running back Phil Mafah also in line to be back next season, Shipley is part of a backfield that’s expected to return everyone other than Kobe Pace, who’s transferring to Virginia.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

