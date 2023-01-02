Shipley: 'Wouldn't want to play for any other university'

Football

By January 2, 2023 4:36 pm

Count Will Shipley among those who didn’t like the way Clemson finished this season.

The Tigers’ star running back rushed 17 times for 72 yards and also caught four passes as part of his 156 all-purpose yards against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, but it came in a losing effort. Clemson fell to the Vols, 31-14, to finish the season at 11-3.

Asked about the effort he plays with along with the natural athleticism that comes with his game, Shipley, Clemson’s latest 1,000-yard rusher, said he “made a couple of plays.” But he also brought up some he wished he could have back, which included some missed assignments that he lamented as a second-year player and already one of the leaders of the Tigers’ offense.

“I shouldn’t have those mistakes and mental errors, but we competed,” Shipley said. “There’s absolutely no doubt about that.”

But Shipley wasted no time afterward discussing his desire to quickly turn the page with those that will be returning to Clemson with him next season and getting to work in preparation for 2023.

“I wouldn’t want to play for any other university,” said Shipley, a former five-star signee. “I love my brothers. And that’s truly who I do it for. … There’s a lot of improving to do on my end and just all around, but I love these guys and I’d truly do anything for them.”

Shipley finished his sophomore season with 1,182 yards rushing and 15 rushing touchdowns, second-most in the ACC. With quarterback Cade Klubnik and fellow running back Phil Mafah also in line to be back next season, Shipley is part of a backfield that’s expected to return everyone other than Kobe Pace, who’s transferring to Virginia.

