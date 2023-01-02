Taking inventory: Punter

Clemson’s season wrapped three days ago with its Orange Bowl loss to Tennesseee, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver, offensive tackle, guard, center, defensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker, cornerback, safety and kicker have already been assessed.

Next up is punter.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

Clemson saw an improvement in punting this season despite working with a more unproven commodity at the position.

Will Spiers finally exhausted his eligibility after last season, leaving Aidan Swanson to take over the punting duties. Swanson averaged 42.3 yards per punt this season, nearly two full yards more than what the Tigers averaged a season ago in that department. Nearly half of Swanson’s 62 punts were fair caught (14) and/or pinned inside the opponent’s 20-yard line (16). Thirteen of them traveled at least 50 yards.

A fourth-year junior, Swanson has eligibility left and should be back for next season. Behind him on the depth chart is Jack Smith, a freshman who redshirted this season.

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s staying?

Swanson, Smith

Who’s joining?

No punters have signed with Clemson