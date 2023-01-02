Tiger Pro Bowler has himself a game

Dexter Lawrence, fresh off being named to his first career Pro Bowl, was an absolute menace vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The former Clemson and current New York Giants defensive tackle finished the game with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits. His sack was even more impressive when taking into account how he ran over Colts star O-lineman Quenton Nelson. Arguably the best guard in the NFL, Big Dex took him and his QB for a ride.

The sack was No. 7.5 for Lawrence on season, and the win vs. the Colts sent the Giants to the playoffs.

Dexter Lawrence vs Quinton Nelson There used to be a time Nelson destroyed anyone he was lined up against… pic.twitter.com/3tLdOzTEma — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023

This one's DIFFERENT pic.twitter.com/SCVOl5pH9j — New York Giants (@Giants) January 1, 2023

