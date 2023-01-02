Top Clemson D-lineman announces his decision

By January 2, 2023 12:15 pm

One of Clemson’s star defensive linemen has revealed his future plans.

Bryan Bresee announced via Instagram on Monday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bresee was a recruiting coup for Dabo Swinney and his program in 2020. The nation’s top high school prospect coming out of Damascus High near Washington, D.C., Bresee was always pegged as a three-and-out player that would likely head to the NFL after his junior season. A breakout freshman season only further fed into that belief.

Bresee was named a freshman All-American and ACC Defensive Newcomer of the Year three seasons ago. He’s continued to show flashes of how disruptive his combination of strength, quickness and explosiveness can be with 15 career tackles for loss and nine career sacks as an interior defensive lineman, though nothing about the last two seasons has been easy for him.

Bresee had his sophomore year cut short after tearing his ACL a month into that season. While spending much of the first half of this season working to regain his old form, Bresee was dealt a deeply personal blow when his younger sister, Ella, succumbed to brain cancer in September. A kidney infection also contributed to him missing four games this season.

Still, Bresee is widely projected to be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. A second-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Bresee played in 10 games this season, recording 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks to go with two pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.

Bresee entered the 2022 season credited with 48 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 586 defensive snaps over 16 games (14 starts).

You can read Bresee’s statement on his decision below:

