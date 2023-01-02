Top Clemson D-lineman announces his decision

One of Clemson’s star defensive linemen has revealed his future plans.

Bryan Bresee announced via Instagram on Monday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bresee was a recruiting coup for Dabo Swinney and his program in 2020. The nation’s top high school prospect coming out of Damascus High near Washington, D.C., Bresee was always pegged as a three-and-out player that would likely head to the NFL after his junior season. A breakout freshman season only further fed into that belief.

Bresee was named a freshman All-American and ACC Defensive Newcomer of the Year three seasons ago. He’s continued to show flashes of how disruptive his combination of strength, quickness and explosiveness can be with 15 career tackles for loss and nine career sacks as an interior defensive lineman, though nothing about the last two seasons has been easy for him.

Bresee had his sophomore year cut short after tearing his ACL a month into that season. While spending much of the first half of this season working to regain his old form, Bresee was dealt a deeply personal blow when his younger sister, Ella, succumbed to brain cancer in September. A kidney infection also contributed to him missing four games this season.

Still, Bresee is widely projected to be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. A second-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Bresee played in 10 games this season, recording 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks to go with two pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.

Bresee entered the 2022 season credited with 48 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 586 defensive snaps over 16 games (14 starts).

You can read Bresee’s statement on his decision below:

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

