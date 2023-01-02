Watson's strong performance earns shoutout from LeBron

Watson's strong performance earns shoutout from LeBron

Watson's strong performance earns shoutout from LeBron

January 2, 2023

Despite a rocky first half, Watson put on a show Sunday against the Commanders. Watson finished the game passing for 9-18 for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

The former Tiger caught fire in the second half.  He was 6-10 for 146 yards and all three touchdowns after the break.  Watson also added 31 yards on the ground with 8 carries.

Even LeBron James was impressed, taking to twitter to shout out Watson’s performance.

 

Home