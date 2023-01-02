Watson's strong performance earns shoutout from LeBron

Despite a rocky first half, Watson put on a show Sunday against the Commanders. Watson finished the game passing for 9-18 for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
The former Tiger caught fire in the second half. He was 6-10 for 146 yards and all three touchdowns after the break. Watson also added 31 yards on the ground with 8 carries.
Even LeBron James was impressed, taking to twitter to shout out Watson’s performance.
Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 1, 2023
season-high 3 tuddies for DW‼️
📺: #CLEvsWAS on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/ylwoL3YKDE
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 1, 2023
4️⃣s up!
@deshaunwatson | #Browns pic.twitter.com/rI2UQZzbFD
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 1, 2023
our QBs always hyping each other up 🥹@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/5GwmGuMhMN
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 1, 2023