Watson's strong performance earns shoutout from LeBron

Despite a rocky first half, Watson put on a show Sunday against the Commanders. Watson finished the game passing for 9-18 for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

The former Tiger caught fire in the second half. He was 6-10 for 146 yards and all three touchdowns after the break. Watson also added 31 yards on the ground with 8 carries.

Even LeBron James was impressed, taking to twitter to shout out Watson’s performance.

Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 1, 2023