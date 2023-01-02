Wilkins having historic season for Miami

Former Clemson great Christian Wilkins is having a historic season for the Miami Dolphins. Wilkins has done something that hasn’t been done in a decade.

On the season, Wilkins has 92 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The 92 tackles is the most of any defensive lineman in the last decade in the NFL.

Most tackles by an NFL d-lineman in a season in the past decade.@cwilkins42 is a MACHINE. 😤 pic.twitter.com/7Xzs88bmiG — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 1, 2023

