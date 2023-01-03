A refresher on Clemson's 2023 football schedule

Clemson is just a few days into the offseason, but it’s never too early to look ahead to next season.

In fact, the majority of Clemson’s 2023 schedule has been finalized – and has been for a while. The Tigers’ conference opponents were revealed back in the summer as part of the ACC’s new scheduling model. There was also a recent change to the Tigers’ non-conference slate for next season.

Here’s a refresher on what we know about the Tigers’ schedule for next season:

The Tigers will likely start with a conference opponent again. Who that will be has yet to be determined, but Clemson already has its four non-conference games on the docket, including two scheduled for the second and third weekends in September. So unless one of those games is moved up, the Tigers will play an ACC opponent on the season’s opening weekend.

It would be the second time in a five-year span that Clemson opens back-to-back seasons with an ACC foe. Clemson, which beat Georgia Tech to begin this season, will try to extend its eight-game winning streak in league openers, the longest conference-opener win streak in program history.

Clemson is trading one in-state FCS foe for another. The Tigers were originally slated to play Wofford during the non-conference portion of its schedule, but after the Terriers recently added Pitt to their ‘23 schedule, Clemson replaced them with Charleston Southern.

CSU will make the trip to Memorial Stadium on Sept. 9 while the Wofford game will be rescheduled for a later year, Clemson athletic director Graham Neff recently told The Clemson Insider. CSU joins Florida Atlantic (Sept. 16), Notre Dame (Nov. 4) and South Carolina (Nov. 25) on Clemson’s non-conference schedule.

The Tigers’ divisional slate is gone. The ACC has scrapped the Atlantic and Coastal divisions starting next season, meaning the two teams with the highest league winning percentage will now play in the ACC championship game instead of division winners.

It also means a new 3-5-5 scheduling format that permanently keeps just three conference opponents on Clemson’s schedule and rotates five new league opponents on the eight-game conference slate each year. The Tigers will continue playing Georgia Tech, Florida State and NC State on an annual basis, and Syracuse and Wake Forest are old Atlantic Division foes that are staying on the schedule next season.

But North Carolina, Miami and Duke are new opponents rotating onto the Tigers’ conference schedule in the fall. Clemson will travel to Duke, Miami, NC State and Syracuse while hosting Georgia Tech, Florida State, Wake Forest and North Carolina. Dates for those games will be determined later this year.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

