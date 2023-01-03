Former Clemson WR wows again

A former Clemson wide receiver in the NFL wowed again on Sunday while making the latest in a long line of spectacular catches that people have become accustomed to seeing from him.

Mike Williams had a game-high seven receptions for a game-high 94 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

One of those catches was an outstanding one-handed, toe-tapping snag for 18 yards near the sideline in the second quarter, which you can see below.

Williams has missed some time this season due to high ankle sprain but still 59 receptions for 863 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

The Chargers’ 2017 first-round draft pick (seventh overall) signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension last March that includes $40 million guaranteed.

From 2017-21, Williams racked up 227 catches for 3,662 yards and 26 touchdowns.

MIKE WILLIAMS WITH THE CATCH OF 2023 😱 pic.twitter.com/2LrKp4UjrH — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

