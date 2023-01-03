Lawrence: 'We’ve been expecting this and we’re ready for it'

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars took care of business on Sunday against the lowly Houston Texans, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Texans with a 31-3 rout at NRG Stadium in Houston.

With the Jags in complete control and up big – they led 21-0 at halftime and 28-0 early in the third quarter – both former Clemson stars got plenty of rest ahead of a huge AFC South showdown this week. Lawrence threw for 152 yards and played only one possession in the second half, while Etienne rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown despite not toing the rock after halftime.

Etienne’s touchdown run, a 62-yard burst early in the second quarter, made the score 14-0. Texans safety Jalen Pitre had a chance to make the tackle near midfield but missed, and Etienne was off to the races en route to the end zone.

Following the game, Lawrence was asked what he saw on Etienne’s score.

“Just him running,” Lawrence said, laughing. “No, Zay (Jones) had a great block. The safety filled the lane and Zay got just enough of him, got his shoulder and kind of knocked him out of the hole. I don’t think Travis had to even cut. He broke that one tackle on the second level from the safety, and he was gone. So, we hatted that play up pretty good, and Zay and Christian (Kirk) specifically did a really good job on the perimeter making that thing go.”

With their fourth straight win, the Jaguars improved to 8-8 and are in first place in the AFC South heading into their regular season finale Saturday against the Tennessee Titans (7-9), who have lost six consecutive games.

If Jacksonville beats Tennessee, the Jags would claim the AFC South title for the first time since 2017 and thus earn a spot in the playoffs. If Jacksonville loses, the Titans would win their third straight division title and make the playoffs.

Although it’s a massive game with major implications, Lawrence is trying not to make it bigger than it is. The way Lawrence sees it, the Jaguars have been playing in must-win games each week while fighting to stay alive in the division race, so this week’s game is nothing new in his mind.

“You look at the situation we put ourselves in, that’s kind of been honestly the feeling every week for us. Because if we didn’t win – (Sunday) was four in a row – if we didn’t win these games, we wouldn’t be in a position to do this next week,” Lawrence said. “So for us, that pressure or whatever you want to call it has been there, and we’ve responded great to it. We talked a lot about, a few weeks ago, this season’s going to come down to Week 18. We knew we had to take care of business these prior weeks. But we had a feeling we’re going to put ourselves in position to where Week 18 is going to decide our playoff berth and where we head after that.

“So, we’ve been expecting this and we’re ready for it. You know it’s a big game because you’re right, it is for our season and to earn the right to keep playing. But it’s still a game. It’s still played the same way. It’s still the same length of time, all that stuff – it’s the same game. So, you can’t freak out and make it bigger than it is. You’ve got to stick to what you know and your process.”

Lawrence – who appeared in the College Football Playoff every year at Clemson, played in two national championship games and won one of them – was asked how much that big-game experience in college helps him personally getting ready for a game with the AFC South title on the line.

“I mean, I think guys have played in games like this, all different guys on our team, different places – maybe here years past, whatever it is,” Lawrence said. “So, the biggest thing is you can’t treat it any different than any other game. You can’t try to do more or less. You just have to trust your process and what got us here. I think we’ve gotten in a pretty good groove of just the way we prepare, the way we get ready for these games. You see it’s been paying off for us the past month and a half. So, we’ve just got to trust that. You can’t try to do a bunch of things new just because you’re in a position where it’s a must-win to get in.

“For us, it’s the same as any other game. That’s kind of been our mindset the past two months. So, for us, we’ve just got to continue to do what we’ve been doing, prepare the same way, have a great week of prep and put ourselves in position to win on (Saturday).”

The Jaguars-Titans game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on ESPN/ABC.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

