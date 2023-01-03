Peter Woods talks Under Armour All-America Game, why he chose Clemson

Five-star Clemson signee Peter Woods put on a dominant display in the Under Armour Next All-America Game on Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The defensive lineman from Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) single-handedly disrupted one drive with two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a sack. He also later tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage that led to an interception.

In an interview with Matt Schick during ESPN’s coverage of the Under Armour All-America Game, Woods was asked about that tipped ball that resulted in a pick.

“I saw it was going to be a quick pass, RPO,” Woods said. “I was peeking. I saw that he didn’t give the ball to the running back, so I knew he was trying to throw the ball, so I just anchored down and got my hands up and just kind of mirrored the quarterback.”

One of four Clemson signees that played in the Under Armour All-America Game, Woods spoke about what the game and week of practice in Orlando has done for him.

“Just allowed me to show that I can dominate top competition,” he said.

Woods committed to Clemson on July 8, 2022, signed on Dec. 21 and is expected to enroll this month.

Woods — who is ranked as high as the No. 9 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class by ESPN — also explained why he chose the Tigers.

“I feel like the Tigers have the best stuff for me off the field, academically, life after football, NIL opportunities, and everything for me to just become a better person and enhance my career,” he said.

Woods, who led Thompson to four straight 7A State Championships (2019-22), finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. He recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season.

