Potter nabs prestigious invite

BT Potter will be heading to Indianapolis toward the end of next month. The prolific Clemson kicker has been invited and accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis (Feb. 28-Mar. 6). Potter posted a screenshot of his invitation to the 2023 NFL Combine to his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon. “Extremely blessed and thankful to be invited to the NFL Combine,” Potter wrote. This season, Potter earned his second career Lou Groza Award semifinalist selection and was a second-team All-ACC selection. He converted 20-of-26 field goals and all 49 extra point attempts on the year for 109 points while also avergaing 64.6 yards on 81 kickoffs with 64 touchbacks. Potter completed his five-year Clemson career (2018-22) 73-of-97 on field goals (75.3 percent) and 234-of-235 on PATs (99.6 percent). He concluded his time as a Tiger holding school career records for field goals (73), PATs (234), points by a placekicker (453), consecutive PATs made (the first 122 of his career), starts by a placekicker (54), yards on field goals (2,716), field goals of 40-plus yards (34) and field goals of 50-plus yards (nine). Extremely blessed and thankful to be invited to the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/wGUhabNihX — BT Potter (@btpotter10) January 3, 2023

