The most impactful games left on Clemson's basketball schedule

Clemson’s men’s basketball team is off to a strong start in ACC play, but the real work is about to begin.

The Tigers began the week 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the league, which marks their best start in ACC play since the 2017-18 season. When it comes to building an at-large resume for the NCAA Tournament, though, there’s still plenty of work to do.

Clemson currently sits at No. 76 in the NET rankings, a 12-spot improvement from where the Tigers started but still just outside of the typical range for an at-large berth. Clemson has two more months of a regular season to make a push.

With the bulk of the Tigers’ conference slate remaining, here’s a look at the most important games left as Clemson tries to put together a legitimate at-large resume:

Wednesday at Virginia Tech

It’s about as cliche as it gets in sports to say the next game is the most important game, but this is a big one for other reasons.

Virginia Tech, which currently sits at No. 39 in the NET rankings, gives Clemson its first crack at a Quad 1 opponent in league play. The Tigers don’t yet have a Quad 1 win, which carries the most weight for the selection committee. Clemson will need at least a couple of these to make a real at-large play.

Given that road wins over top-75 NET opponents count as Quad 1 wins, this would likely remain a top-tier victory for Clemson all season if the Tigers are able to pull it off. The Hokies will make the return trip to Clemson on Jan. 21, which will be a Quad 2 opportunity at worst, so this is a critical series for the Tigers.

Saturday at Pittsburgh

Pitt is enjoying what has been a turnaround season so far under fifth-year coach Jeff Capel, which makes this a massive week for Clemson in terms of opportunity.

The Panthers, fresh off a home win over UNC, sit at No. 70 in the NET rankings. Since this one is on the road, it’s another Quad 1 game for the Tigers for the time being. In an unfortunate twist, it’s possible that Clemson beating Pitt knocks the Panthers into the second quadrant – the outcome of Pitt’s game against Virginia tonight will play a factor as well – but there’s a lot of season left. And if you’re the Tigers, you just need to stack wins.

Whether it’s against the first or second quadrant, wins away from home against quality competition are significant resume boosters.

Jan. 14 vs. Duke

Even with its coaching legend no longer on the bench, Duke is still Duke.

The Blue Devils have made the transition from Mike Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer, and Duke’s first-year coach has the Blue Devils ranked No. 16 in this week’s AP poll. Like usual, Duke will be one of the best teams Clemson plays all season, which means the Blue Devils will have the numbers to help give the Tigers’ resume a major boost.

Duke is currently at No. 17 in the NET rankings, the second-highest of any team on the Tigers’ schedule. This will be the teams’ only meeting this season unless they draw each other in the ACC Tournament, and it comes at home for Clemson. It’s a golden opportunity for the Tigers.

Feb. 4 vs. Miami

Miami has picked up where it left off following last season’s run to the Elite Eight, setting up what could be another prime resume-building opportunity for Clemson.

The Hurricanes have won 13 of their first 14 games. They’re all the way up to 12th in the AP poll and, more importantly for Clemson, 34th in the NET rankings.

If Miami continues on this trajectory, the Hurricanes will be a top-30 team by the time February rolls around. If it happens, that would mean another shot at a Quad 1 win for Clemson since home wins against top-30 teams fall into that category.

At worst, this will be a chance at a Quad 2 victory. But the closer Miami stays near the top of the ACC standings, the more its NET ranking will climb. That’s a good thing for Clemson’s strength of schedule.

Feb. 11 at North Carolina

It’s been a rollercoaster start to the season for the reigning national runner-up, but North Carolina will undoubtedly be another chance at a signature win for Clemson.

The Tar Heels have already lost five games, but three of those have come to ranked teams. So UNC’s numbers are still strong. The Tar Heels still have the third-highest NET ranking (29) of any team on the Tigers’ schedule.

UNC won’t be making the return trip to Clemson this season, so the Tigers have one chance to seize this opportunity. And since this is a road game, it will likely be a Quad 1 game all season for Clemson. The Tigers have won two of the last three meetings with UNC, including their most recent trip to the Dean Dome in 2020.

Feb. 28 at Virginia

Tony Bennett looks like he has another ACC contender in Charlottesville, which figures to make this late-season matchup a critical one for Clemson.

The Tigers need to win their share of games before this one rolls around in late February. But if Clemson is in the bubble conversation or even fighting for seeding when it does, this would be a timely Quad 1 opportunity against the highest-ranked NET team on the Tigers schedule, at least for now. Virginia, which already has wins over Baylor, Michigan and Miami, is No. 15.

Like Duke and UNC, Clemson only gets one shot at the Cavaliers this season unless the postseason changes that. And if the Tigers could get this on the road, it might turn out to be their best win of the season.

Jan. 11 vs. Louisville

Louisville looks like the worst team in the ACC with just x wins to this point. So why is this game on the list? Because should Clemson lose, it would be the ugliest blemish on a resume that already includes a couple.

As things stand now, the Tigers’ non-conference losses to South Carolina and Loyola Chicago are Quad 4 losses. Those might turn into Quad 3 losses depending on how those teams perform the rest of the way. A loss to Louisville almost certainly would not.

The Cardinals easily have the worst NET ranking of any team on Clemson’s schedule, sitting at No. 349. To put that into further context, there are only 363 teams playing Division I basketball.

This is a landmine Clemson simply has to avoid if it’s serious about trying to make an at-large case, and the Tigers need to do it twice. Clemson travels to Louisville on Feb. 18, so throw that game in here, too.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

