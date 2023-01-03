What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 17

Per usual, plenty of former Clemson stars balled out in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in the league:

🗣️ SEE YA LATER@swaggy_t1 just turned on the jets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fhhTsdHANL — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 1, 2023

Jags pull Trevor Lawrence with 28-3 lead in third quarter https://t.co/azm9hmvGjM pic.twitter.com/r0kiiugbd4 — Fantasy Sports News (@fantasysportsso) January 1, 2023

Jaguars had also taken out Travis Etienne Jr., who rushed for 108 yards, one touchdown on nine carries, caught three passes for 32 yards. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 1, 2023

MIKE WILLIAMS WITH THE CATCH OF 2023 😱 pic.twitter.com/2LrKp4UjrH — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2023

Cmon Mike Williams, that catch was nasty — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 1, 2023

Deshaun Watson finds Donovan People-Jones for the touchdown.@deshaunwatson with his 2nd passing TD today.#ClemsonNFL pic.twitter.com/MdMOGGuu3P — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) January 1, 2023

Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 1, 2023

Dexter Lawrence vs Quinton Nelson There used to be a time Nelson destroyed anyone he was lined up against… pic.twitter.com/3tLdOzTEma — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023

This one's DIFFERENT pic.twitter.com/SCVOl5pH9j — New York Giants (@Giants) January 1, 2023

We really got Tigers all over the @NFL. Keep doing your thing @RMIII_34‼️ pic.twitter.com/6JQ898PsuO — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 1, 2023

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

