What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 17

What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 17

Football

What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 17

By January 3, 2023 2:45 pm

By |

Per usual, plenty of former Clemson stars balled out in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in the league:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store.  These have reflective properties just like real road signs.  Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

, , , , , , , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

BT Potter will be heading to Indianapolis toward the end of next month. The prolific Clemson kicker has been invited and accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis (Feb. (…)

7hr

A former Clemson wide receiver in the NFL wowed again on Sunday while making the latest in a long line of spectacular catches that people have become accustomed to seeing from him. Mike Williams had a (…)

20hr

With his high level of play on the field, Tee Higgins is turning heads and earning praise from people in the NFL. New York Jets Pro Bowl cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner recently showed respect to the (…)

1d

Graduate forward Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) was named C0-ACC Player of the Week, as voted on by a panel of media members, for his performance in Clemson University men’s basketball’s win 78-64 win (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home