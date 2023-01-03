What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 17

Per usual, plenty of former Clemson stars balled out in Week 17 of the NFL season.
Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in the league:
🗣️ SEE YA LATER@swaggy_t1 just turned on the jets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fhhTsdHANL
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 1, 2023
.@swaggy_t1 with the H-Town house call!#JAXvsHOU on CBS/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/m5mNUuULJe
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 1, 2023
Slow feet don’t eat.@Gatorade | @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/HymhE7K2pt
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 2, 2023
get him in space and just watch.@Jaguars x @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/vszkIpeak7
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 1, 2023
Jags pull Trevor Lawrence with 28-3 lead in third quarter https://t.co/azm9hmvGjM pic.twitter.com/r0kiiugbd4
— Fantasy Sports News (@fantasysportsso) January 1, 2023
Jaguars had also taken out Travis Etienne Jr., who rushed for 108 yards, one touchdown on nine carries, caught three passes for 32 yards.
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 1, 2023
#DUUUVAL x #ClemsonNFL 🐅 pic.twitter.com/OWaBPplTQY
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) January 2, 2023
week after week, @darealmike_dub shows just how different he is 🐅@Chargers x #WRU pic.twitter.com/fds6BwasvK
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 1, 2023
unreal. pic.twitter.com/FX9wj5vRal
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 1, 2023
How did Mike Williams catch this?! 😱
(via @chargers)pic.twitter.com/CoHxrlLktL
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2023
MIKE WILLIAMS WITH THE CATCH OF 2023 😱 pic.twitter.com/2LrKp4UjrH
— PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2023
Cmon Mike Williams, that catch was nasty
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 1, 2023
Deshaun Watson to Amari Cooper, 46 yards, touchdown#Browns 10, #Commanders 7. @deshaunwatson
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) January 1, 2023
Deshaun Watson finds Donovan People-Jones for the touchdown.@deshaunwatson with his 2nd passing TD today.#ClemsonNFL
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) January 1, 2023
Deshaun Watson 2nd half:
• 6/10
• 146 yards
• 3 TDs@deshaunwatson #ClemsonNFL pic.twitter.com/WqgouGIZlA
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) January 1, 2023
Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 1, 2023
.@cwilkins42 always been unblockable 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EiaTFufFyT
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 1, 2023
and that’s why he’s a Pro Bowler 🐅@llawrencesexy doing @llawrencesexy things. pic.twitter.com/628PCKbUQG
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 1, 2023
Dexter Lawrence vs Quinton Nelson
There used to be a time Nelson destroyed anyone he was lined up against… pic.twitter.com/3tLdOzTEma
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023
This one's DIFFERENT pic.twitter.com/SCVOl5pH9j
— New York Giants (@Giants) January 1, 2023
BIG MOOD @GradyJarrett pic.twitter.com/SVABowgtCU
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 1, 2023
DO NOT try @ajterrell_8 🚫 pic.twitter.com/MLR21xBNsI
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2023
We really got Tigers all over the @NFL.
Keep doing your thing @RMIII_34‼️ pic.twitter.com/6JQ898PsuO
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 1, 2023
My brotha🤞🏽🖤 https://t.co/Kfc1Of3ldZ
— Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) January 1, 2023
–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
